World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling in Zanesville
Fans of wrestling will fill the Veteran's Complex at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds on Saturday for a big time event. Road Warrior Animal is just one of those taking to the ring along with The Fantastics Bobby Fulton and Shane Douglas.
