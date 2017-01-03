Vinton County to regain a full-servic...

Vinton County to regain a full-service grocery after 3 years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Vinton County is getting a supermarket - big news in this part of Appalachian Ohio where people have been driving an hour round-trip to buy groceries. Campbell's Market, a fourth-generation family grocery with stores in Zanesville and Duncan Falls in Muskingum County, plans to break ground in March for a full-service grocery store in McArthur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) Dec 24 Mary 7
Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Brett Means (Nov '15) Nov '16 Stepenie 4
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Bea 28
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Oct '16 Cave man 5
brandon alan howell (Apr '13) Oct '16 hey 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,914

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC