United Way to file taxes for free
The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties has partnered with The Ohio Benefit Bank for a grant to prepare taxes for free. Becky Clawson, Community Impact Director for United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties, said the service is available for those who fall into the guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Dec 24
|Mary
|7
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Cave man
|5
|brandon alan howell (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|hey
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC