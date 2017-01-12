The Wizard of Oz production search fo...

The Wizard of Oz production search for the role of Dorothy

Sunday Jan 8

Earlier Sunday evening, auditions for Dorothy of The Wizard of Oz production took place at the Renner Theater, Home of The Zane Trace Players on 148 North 7th Street in downtown Zanesville. Allison Mudgett, Assistant Director, said that they will have auditions for Dorothy first, then they will base the remainder of the roles off of who is selected to be Dorothy.

Zanesville, OH

