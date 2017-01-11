Six year old Dies in Fultonrose Road ...

Six year old Dies in Fultonrose Road Accident

The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol released that 27-year-old Stephanie Williams of Crooksville was driving with her two daughters in the back seat, eight-year-old Ella Zink and six-year-old Anastasia Zink. "During the rollover, over the embankment the right rear passenger, we believe six-year-old female was ejected from the vehicle at the bottom of the [embankment] to a rest,"said Sergeant Kevin Kelly.

