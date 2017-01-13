Rep. Hill to chair Ohio House committee
Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger has appointed Rep. Brian Hill as chair of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. "It is an honor to be able to continue to serve the farmers and rural residents of Ohio as chairman of this committee," Hill said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Dec 24
|Mary
|7
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Cave man
|5
|brandon alan howell (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|hey
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC