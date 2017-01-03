Photo By: Quay DeVoll
Fringe Salon located at 235 Market Street in Zanesville is hosting Linda Gall as this months Artist of the Month. Gall has her artwork on display throughout the salon for this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Dec 24
|Mary
|7
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Cave man
|5
|brandon alan howell (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|hey
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC