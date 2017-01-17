Multiple arrested in drug bust

The Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Units, Central Ohio Drug Enforcement and Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office announced multiple arrests and indictments of high level drug traffickers in the Muskingum County area on Wednesday. "This is a significant case in our area, this investigation has been very extensive," said Sheriff Matt Lutz with the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office.

