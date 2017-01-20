Local Woman gets healthier through HOPS

United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties, Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and the Muskingum Recreation Center joined together about a year and a half ago for the Healthy Outcomes Program also known as HOPS to all the members. "I had a vision, because I really care deeply about that population and I had volunteered for the past three years at the Muskingum Valley Miracle League and I thought these people need something more, they need to work towards their healthy outcomes as well," United Way's Director of Resource Development, Katie McNeal said.

