Good Day/Weather and notes for the Gu...

Good Day/Weather and notes for the Guernsey County area

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

The Crossroads Branch Library is having a Meditation and Poetry program for teens, ages sixth to 12th grade, Jan. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. Teens are invited to "get their groove on" as they share meditation techniques, aromatherapy pointers, digital detoxing and poetry. No registration is required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) Dec 24 Mary 7
Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Brett Means (Nov '15) Nov '16 Stepenie 4
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Bea 28
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Oct '16 Cave man 5
brandon alan howell (Apr '13) Oct '16 hey 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC