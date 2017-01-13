Good Day/Weather and notes for the Guernsey County area
The Crossroads Branch Library is having a Meditation and Poetry program for teens, ages sixth to 12th grade, Jan. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. Teens are invited to "get their groove on" as they share meditation techniques, aromatherapy pointers, digital detoxing and poetry. No registration is required.
