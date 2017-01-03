City Council Passes Dog Park Proposal at Riverside Park

At the beginning of the meeting, Roger Brecht, Zanesville Nestle Purina Plant Manager, along with Mike Alfman, Owner of the Winerak, presented a check of $25,000 on behalf of Nestle Purina to the city of Zanesville. Nestle Purina partnered with the city of Zanesville during the process of building what is now known as the Riverside Dogzville Dog Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.