Christa s Table Pancake Day

Thursday Jan 12

Sertoma Pancake Day in November is like a holiday in Zanesville, and all of their leftovers go to Christ's Table, so the community can enjoy another day of pancakes and sausage in January. Keely Warden, Executive Director at Christ's Table, said they will flip about 500 to 600 pancakes for the community to eat.

