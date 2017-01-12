Charles Gorsuch Life Trustee Emeritus...

Charles Gorsuch Life Trustee Emeritus Award at the Zanesville Musuem of Art July 2015 2

1 hr ago

The Zanesville Museum of Art lost a dear friend last week with the passing of the long-time supporter and life trustee, Charles Gorsuch. "He was significant in the transition on the Adair-Maple Zanesville Art Institute moving to the 620 Military avenue location in 1977," said Laine Snyder.

Read more at Whiznews.com.

