Brownfield Assessment Grant

1 hr ago

City of Zanesville, Muskingum County, and the Zanesville - Muskingum County Port Authority formed together a Brownfield Coalition to analyze and create an inventory of sites throughout the county that need tested. Now the coalition has an E.P.A. Brownfield Assessment Grant.

