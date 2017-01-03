Big Cats win eighth straight; Lady De...

Big Cats win eighth straight; Lady Devils down Dover

The Maysville Big Cats dispatched Crooksville at the Panther Pound, 51-35, for their eighth straight win, and the Zanesville Lady Devils took down Dover, 37-27, for their sixth consecutive MVL victory to start the season.

