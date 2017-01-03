Autumn Health Care Sues To Stay Open
A former Zanesville business has been ordered by the Ohio Attorney General to pay over $160,000 back to government. Attorney General Mike Dewine announced Autumn Health Care will have to repay $167,000 that they obtained from the Ohio Department of Medicaid and the federal government's centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
