Artist pays tribute to exotic animals killed

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Daily Evergreen

The 49 innocent animal lives taken in 2011 in Zanesville, Ohio, happened when officers were given the order to shoot them for human safety. The owner of the zoo had released them before ending his own life.

