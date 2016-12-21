Zanesville tops sexiest cities list
According to the Cincinnati-based company Pure Romance , the 13,343 women who call the Muskingum County seat home buy more of the romantic-novelty firm's products per capita female population than women in any other U.S. city, according to data from the retailer. In terms of sheer volume of sales, too, Ohio cities perform well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Mary
|7
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov 25
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Cave man
|5
|brandon alan howell (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|hey
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC