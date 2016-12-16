Zanesville man pleads to charges from wife's murder
A Zanesville man implemented in the shooting death of his wife in 2014 entered negotiated pleas Thursday to aggravated murder and eight other charges during a hearing in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. Josh D. Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the slaying of Brandy Daniels outside a Nashport home where she was shot multiple times while sitting inside her vehicle and unrelated robbery offenses in the Zanesville area over the course of several years.
