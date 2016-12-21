Zanesville Jayceea s a oeChristmas for Kidsa

Zanesville Jayceea s a oeChristmas fo...

Tuesday Dec 20

After raising money from their annual golf outing this past September, Jaycee's members were paired up with a child in need and went Christmas shopping with them to buy presents for the children's immediate family members. On Tuesday, they had a Christmas party where they wrap all the gifts they purchased while enjoying food and refreshments.

