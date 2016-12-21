Wildcats & Bishops win at home; Heath...

Wildcats & Bishops win at home; Heath routs Newark Catholic

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Whiznews.com

The Newark Wildcats and Rosecrans Bishops earned easy home victories Saturday night, while the Heath Bulldogs spoiled Newark Catholic's season opener. Newark defeated Zanesville, 66-47, behind a game-high 22 points from BJ Duling.

