Underwood Sentenced in Sex Crime

A former Zanesville High School student charged with a sex crime learned his fate Wednesday. The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office says that 18-year-old Keshawn Underwood of Zanesville was sentenced by Muskingum County Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle to 18 months in prison and classified as a Tier II sex offender.

