Thurman Drake lights up Christmas one more time
Thurman Drake started his Chandlersville Road Christmas display at his home in 1986 and it has grown every year since. However, this will be the 88-year-old's final year of putting up his display of over 30,000 lights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Dec 24
|Mary
|7
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 1
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Cave man
|5
|brandon alan howell (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|hey
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC