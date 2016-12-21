State Highway Patrol Hopes to Boost P...

State Highway Patrol Hopes to Boost Public Awareness of Hotline Service

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Whiznews.com

This time of year when the weather is unpredictable the roads can be easily effected and the traffic increase makes it even more dangerous outside. Ohio State Highway Patrol, Zanesville Post Commander, Lieutenant Matt Boyd said this is the time when drivers want to plan for more driving time and to not rush, especially when the worse case scenario is an accident.

