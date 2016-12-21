Fallen Rock caused accident on Muskingum Avenue
The evening of December 22, 2016 the Zanesville Police Department received two phone calls saying a large rock fell off the wall a onto Muskingum Avenue and that a sedan had been struck by the rock. According to Zanesville Police Department Lieutenant Chris Rice the car had struck the rock after the rock had fallen and been laying on the road for some time.
