Community is urged to recycle Christmas trees
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Now that Christmas is over people are left with the question of what to do with their tree. The locations are at Maple Hill Park off of Taylor Street, at the Streets and Sanitation Division off of Linden Avenue and at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds off Pershing Road.
