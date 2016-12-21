Ceremonies honoring John Glenn
Events honoring the life of astronaut and Senator John Glenn will be held at the Statehouse and on the OSU campus Friday and Saturday. Friday , 12 noon - 8:00 p.m.,Statehouse Rotunda: Senator Glenn will lie in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard.
