5 for Thursday: Five articles in the ...

5 for Thursday: Five articles in the Thursday, December 22, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Zanesville teen sentenced for sex crimes A former Zanesville teen was sentenced Wednesday in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison for illegal sexual contact with two girls, ages 15 and 17. 3) Guernsey County officials issue scam warning County Auditor Tony Brown and Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden are warning consumers to be alert to a new skimmer scam. 4) Police, fire chiefs inform council of departmental business During Wednesday's regular council meeting, Police Chief Jason May celebrated the accomplishments of his officers and Fire Chief Scott Wilson reported on year-to-date activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) Sat Mary 7
Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec 1 Musikologist 14
Brett Means (Nov '15) Nov 25 Stepenie 4
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Bea 28
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Oct '16 Cave man 5
brandon alan howell (Apr '13) Oct '16 hey 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,514

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC