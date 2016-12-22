5 for Thursday: Five articles in the Thursday, December 22, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Zanesville teen sentenced for sex crimes A former Zanesville teen was sentenced Wednesday in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison for illegal sexual contact with two girls, ages 15 and 17. 3) Guernsey County officials issue scam warning County Auditor Tony Brown and Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden are warning consumers to be alert to a new skimmer scam. 4) Police, fire chiefs inform council of departmental business During Wednesday's regular council meeting, Police Chief Jason May celebrated the accomplishments of his officers and Fire Chief Scott Wilson reported on year-to-date activity.

