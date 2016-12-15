5 for Thursday: Five articles in the Thursday, December 15, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Alleged killer pleads 'not guilty' to area murder A Zanesville resident accused of killing a homeless man for $20 last month made an appearance in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Wednesday to answer to the charges he faces. 3) Judge Ellwood honored by Governor, House, Senate Ohio Gov. John Kasich, the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives each recognized retiring Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Judge David A. Ellwood recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.