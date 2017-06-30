Video shows flyer with loose dog yell...

Video shows flyer with loose dog yelling at flight attendant

Read more: Yuma Sun

A disruptive passenger was removed from an Atlanta-to-Chicago flight after she was caught on video yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin. Passenger Michael Nash posted video of the altercation that took place before takeoff Wednesday on the American Airlines flight.

