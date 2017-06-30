The Latest: Rapper arrested on unrelated assault charges
Authorities say a rapper whose concert in Little Rock became the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured has been arrested on unrelated assault charges. The U.S. Marshals Service says Ricky Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested with another man early Sunday at a club in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was performing.
