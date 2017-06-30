The Latest: Iraqi officer: IS launches Mosul counter-attack
An Iraqi officer says a "major" Islamic State group counterattack is taking place along the northern edge of Mosul's Old City. The attack has pushed Iraqi Army forces back some 75 meters and is threatening recent gains in other Old City fronts, he says.
