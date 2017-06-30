Summer camps cut short when Arizona fire forces evacuation
The 8-year-old planned to redeem himself, but his first summer camp experience was abruptly cut short when an Arizona forest fire forced Friendly Pines Camp to evacuate. Stone was one of 1,400 children evacuated from summer camps led by YMCAs, churches and other youth groups in the Prescott, Arizona area.
