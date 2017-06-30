Summer camps cut short when Arizona fire forces evacuation
About 1,400 children had to be evacuated from summer camps led by YMCAs, churches and other youth groups in the area of a major wildfire near the northern Arizona city of Prescott. Yavapai County Supervisor Tom Thurman says local school buses drove some children to Prescott, where their parents could pick them up.
