Soccer stadium developer found guilty of defrauding city
A developer has been convicted of defrauding taxpayers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a failed effort to build a professional soccer stadium. James Duckett Jr. was found guilty on Thursday on 12 of the 13 charges against him, including multiple counts of wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.
