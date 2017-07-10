Scudder leads Auburn to 4-3 win over Batavia
Jake Scudder had two hits and scored two runs as the Auburn Doubledays beat the Batavia Muckdogs 4-3 on Thursday. Auburn got on the board first in the fourth inning when it scored three runs, including a single by Kameron Esthay that scored Omar Meregildo.
