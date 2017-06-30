San Luis man drowns in Senator Wash

A 62-year-old San Luis, Ariz., man drowned in Senator Wash Saturday, his body was located by divers the next day, according to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Robert Benavidez of the sheriff's office said Wednesday the victim's name will not be released by the coroner's office until the autopsy is completed, likely by the end of this week.

