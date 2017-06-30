NYC cop ambushed, shot to death while sitting in truck
This April 10, 2013 photo released by the New York State Department of Corrections shows Alexander Bonds, also known as John Bonds. A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday, July 5, 2017, ambushed in a marked police vehicle by Bonds with a revolver who was later killed by officers.
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May '17
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
