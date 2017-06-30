Nonvenomous snakes found in Yuma waters
Richard Meyers of the Yuma area Region IV of Arizona Game and Fish reports an invasive snake has been found in Yuma waters. It is not venomous to humans, but can grow to up to 3 feet long and has reddish brown to deep brown skin becoming darker with age, yellow in color with red or black spots on its belly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May '17
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC