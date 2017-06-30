Man accused of causing fatal wreck during Phoenix chase

Authorities say an 18-year-old Mexican citizen who told police he's in the United States illegally is accused of fleeing from police following a purse-snatching and causing an auto wreck that killed a pedestrian. Phoenix police say Brian Israel Morales-Diaz was driving a car that collided with an SUV after running a red light, causing the SUV to strike the pedestrian Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.