Jordan soldier says he fired at US troops in fear of attack

A Jordanian soldier charged with killing three U.S. Army Green Berets told a military court Tuesday that he opened fire because he thought fellow Jordanian troops had come under attack. The U.S. military trainers were killed when their convoy came under fire at the gate of an air base in Jordan in November.

