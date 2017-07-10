Hawaii prep school grad gets 45 days jail for bird deaths
This Dec. 29, 2015, photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows an albatross that had been killed on its nest with an egg at Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve on the westernmost point of Oahu in Hawaii. Christian Gutierrez, a New York University student who pleaded no contest to killing the type of seabirds at the Hawaii nature reserve is being sentenced, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
