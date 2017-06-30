Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in California
Authorities have found the body of a 5-year-old boy who's been missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says homicide detectives found the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. on Friday in the area of Lake Cachuma, a recreational area about 15 miles northwest of Santa Barbara.
