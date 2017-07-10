Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in 1st practice
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the first practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday. The British driver's best lap was 0.19 seconds quicker than Verstappen, who also did well in practice for the Azerbaijan GP two weeks ago.
