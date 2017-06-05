Yuma's Horton wins first race of season on "borrowed" shock absorbers

When Miles Morris won his third feature event in his last four starts at Cocopah Speedway back on May 27, it was obvious his car was working. So, when Morris went on vacation before Saturday night's event, his Deacon Dick Racing teammate, Yuma's Bobby Horton, borrowed the shock absorbers off of Morris' car, put them on his own car, and drove off with the IMCA Modified Division feature event.

