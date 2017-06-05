Yuma's Horton wins first race of seas...

Yuma's Horton wins first race of season on "borrowed" shock absorbers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

When Miles Morris won his third feature event in his last four starts at Cocopah Speedway back on May 27, it was obvious his car was working. So, when Morris went on vacation before Saturday night's event, his Deacon Dick Racing teammate, Yuma's Bobby Horton, borrowed the shock absorbers off of Morris' car, put them on his own car, and drove off with the IMCA Modified Division feature event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil... 5 hr USA Today 3
Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08) Fri Trikebikergirl 16
Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
News Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton... May 26 DYWBMBB 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 26 NMaranto 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) May 23 Husky 182
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... May 15 Lena Tsosie 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC