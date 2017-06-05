Yuman arrested in incident involving minors

A Yuma man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly making sexual motions in front of three underage girls who were walking toward a store at the Yuma Palms Regional Center. Sgt. Lori Franklin, a spokesperson for the Yuma Police Department, said the incident happened at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Saturday outside of Target, and the girls were 14 and 15 years old.

