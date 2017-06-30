Yuma teen in custody after vehicles burglarized

A 14-year-old male juvenile was arrested Thursday after police said he admitted to committing a series of vehicle burglaries last weekend. According to the Yuma Police Department, sometime between Sunday, June 25, at approximately 11:59 p.m. and Monday, June 26, at approximately 6:30 a.m. someone accessed several vehicles belonging to tenants of Catalina Square Apartments, located at 3000 S. Catalina Drive.

