Yuma teen in custody after vehicles burglarized
A 14-year-old male juvenile was arrested Thursday after police said he admitted to committing a series of vehicle burglaries last weekend. According to the Yuma Police Department, sometime between Sunday, June 25, at approximately 11:59 p.m. and Monday, June 26, at approximately 6:30 a.m. someone accessed several vehicles belonging to tenants of Catalina Square Apartments, located at 3000 S. Catalina Drive.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May '17
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
