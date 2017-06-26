Yuma native qualifies for PGA Championship
The leaderboard of the PGA Championship will have a Yuma native listed this year, marking the first time someone from Yuma will play in a Major Championship on the PGA Tour. JJ Wood, 33, who graduated from Yuma High in 2002, finished tied for ninth place in the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday at the Crosswater Club in Sunriver, Ore.
