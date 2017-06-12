Yuma man charged with indecent exposure

Yuma man charged with indecent exposure

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The attorney representing the 63-year-old man who was re-arrested last week for allegedly exposing himself to underage females waived the formal reading of the criminal complaint filed against his client Monday in Yuma Justice Court. Dwight A. Raley, a retired city worker, appeared in custody with his attorney Wm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil... 17 hr anonymous 4
Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08) Jun 9 Trikebikergirl 16
Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
News Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton... May 26 DYWBMBB 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 26 NMaranto 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) May 23 Husky 182
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... May 15 Lena Tsosie 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC