Yuma High student named Hamilton Scholar
The Hamilton Award recognizes young people for their academic, personal, service and entrepreneurial accomplishments, according to a news release from the organization, which is in its 13th year of awarding the honor. Its goal is to provide its scholars with "mentorship and support through life's transitions so that they, in turn, can make great contributions to our nation and our world," the organization said on its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC